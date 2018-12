Real Betis defender Sidnei da Silva (R) vies for the ball against Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal during their La Liga soccer match against Real Sociedad at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro Cadenas

Real Sociedad defender Andoni Gorosabel (c) in action during the La Liga soccer match against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro Cadenas

Real Sociedad midfielder David Zurutuza reacts after missing a goal during the La Liga soccer match against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Raul Caro

Real Betis' defender Junior Firpo (L) celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Real Sociedad during their Laliga soccer match at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro Cadenas

Real Betis midfielder William Silva de Carvalho (R) vies for the ball against Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino during their La Liga soccer match at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro Cadenas

A first half goal from Dominican left back Junior Firpo on Sunday led Real Betis to a 1-0 La Liga win over Real Sociedad, who saw its victorious run end at two matches.

Betis revealed its intention in the early going against a team that was missing many of its regular starters, including Spanish defenders Aritz Elustondo, Diego Llorente and Raul Navas, which undermined its impressive run playing away from home.