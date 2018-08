Real Betis' defender Hector Firpo (R) and Espanyol's midfielder Esteban Granero (L) in action during the La Liga match between Real Betis and Espanyol at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, on March 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Manuel Vidal.

Real Betis' Dominican left back Hector Junior Firpo has signed a contract extension until June 2023, the La Liga club announced on Sunday.

Although the club did not provide more details, sources revealed the new deal includes a 60 million euro buyout clause ($68.69 million).