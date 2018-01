Marc Bartra and Ángel Haro during a the player's presentation having signed for Real Betis from Borussia Dortmund, Seville, Spain, Jan 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/José Manuel Vidal

Marc Bartra, Lorenzo Serra Ferrer and Ángel Haro at Bartra's presentation having signed for Real Betis from Borussia Dortmund, Seville, Spain Jan 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/José Manuel Vidal

Spanish top-flight club Real Betis on Wednesday presented its new center-back, Spain international Marc Bartra, who transferred back to La Liga following a two-year stint at Borussia Dortmund.

The 27-year-old signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Andalusian Betis in a bid to plug the team's porous defensive line, which has conceded 50 goals so far this season.