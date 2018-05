Real Betis players celebrate with supporters at the end of their Spanish Primera Division soccer match played against Sevilla FC at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro

Real Betis' Jordi Amat fights for the ball with Sevilla FC's Steven Nzonzi (L) during their Spanish Primera Division soccer match at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro

Real Betis' Fabian Ruiz Pena (C) fights for the ball with Sevilla FC's Ever Banega (L) during their Spanish Primera Division soccer match at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro

Real Betis and Sevilla tied 2-2 here Saturday, a favorable result for both teams, as Betis has achieved direct qualification for the Europa League group stage, while Sevilla has assured itself a berth in the Europa League qualifying phase.

Real Betis is now in the 6th position in Spain's Primera Division table with 60 points, while Sevilla is in the 7th position with 55 points.