Espanyol forward Sergio Garcia (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between RCD Espanyol and Real Betis in Barcelona, Spain, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

RDC Espanyol forward Borja Iglesias (R) vies for the ball against Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi (L) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between RCD Espanyol and Real Betis at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Real Betis on Sunday rallied from a 1-0 deficit to earn a late 3-1 win over Espanyol to extend their La Liga winning streak to three matches, while handing their opponent their fifth defeat in a row.

Espanyol tried to control the ball possession in a bid to bounce back after their 4-0 defeat at the hands of their cross-town rivals Barcelona in the previous match.