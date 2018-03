Ivan Lopez (r) with Real España vies for the ball with Honduras Progreso player Kevin Caminos (l) during their teams' match in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on March 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose Valle

Ivan Lopez (r) and Cesar Oseguera (l) of Real España celebrate a goal in their team's match with Honduras Progreso in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on March 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose Valle

Ivan Lopez (r) with Real España vies for the ball with Honduras Progreso player Roy Smith (l) during their teams' match in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on March 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose Valle

Real España on the weekend blanked Honduras Progreso 1-0 in the Honduran soccer season's 11th week.

The win enabled Real España - coached by Uruguay's Martin Garcia - to jump into fourth place in the rankings with 13 points, surpassing Honduras Progreso, who is in fifth place, on goal differential.