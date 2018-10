Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on Wednesday admitted that the squad felt responsible for its current crisis, which led to the firing of coach Julen Lopetegui earlier this week, and called for the team to take action to change its trajectory.

Real Madrid sacked Lopetegui on Monday after a disastrous four months that saw Los Blancos lose four of 10 La Liga matches and fail to earn a win in the last five Spanish league games, including Sunday's 5-1 loss to archrival Barcelona.