Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez (C-L) congratulates midfielder Marco Asensio (C-R) after he scored a goal against Juventus during the second half of the International Champions Cup match between Real Madrid and Juventus at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, on Aug. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

After beating Juventus 3-1, Spain's Real Madrid, the current European champion, hopes to extend its winning streak when it faces Roma, the other Italian team in the International Champions Cup, this week.

Tuesday's match will be the third and last in the preseason tour for Real Madrid, a team that is steadily improving under new coach Julen Lopetegui.