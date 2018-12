Fans gather to welcome Spanish club Real Madrid at the Four Seasons hotel in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Toni Kroos (C) of Real Madrid CF arrives at the Four Seasons hotel in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 16, 2018, to take part in the FIFA Club World Cup 2018 in Abu Dhabi. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Santiago Solari, the head coach of Real Madrid CF, arrives on Dec. 16, 2018, with his team at the Four Seasons hotel in Abu Dhabi to take part in the FIFA Club World Cup 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

The Real Madrid soccer squad on Sunday arrived in Abu Dhabi, where they will fight for their third consecutive FIFA Club World Cup title and the second trophy of the year after their record-extending 13th UEFA Champions League title.

The 25-player squad will get a little rest at the luxurious Abu Dhabi Four Seasons hotel after a seven-hour flight that followed their 1-0 La Liga win over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.