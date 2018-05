Real Madrid's Marcelo arrives with the team at Kiev's Opera Hotel on May 24, 2018, amid great excitement from the hundreds of fans gathered there to welcome them. EFE-EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Real Madrid arrived at the Opera Hotel in downtown Kiev amid great commotion with some 600 fans chanting the name of striker Cristiano Ronaldo, the first to get off the bus that carried the players from the airport.

The Spanish club will be pursuing a third straight Champions League triumph when they face Liverpool here in Saturday's final.