Real Madrid defenseman Dani Carvajal (l) tries to outfox Malaga's Diego Rolan during their teams' match in Malaga on April 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/Carlos Díaz.

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder, Mateo Kovacic (r), battled for the ball with Malaga's Diego Rolan during their teams' match in Malaga on April 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/Carlos Díaz.

Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez (r) fights for the ball with Malaga's Federico Ricca during their teams' match in Malaga on April 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/Daniel Perez.

Real Madrid clawed its way back into third place in Spain's La Liga standings on Sunday, downing Malaga on the road 2-1 in a match in which Isco Alarcon - a Malaga native - got things started with a tally just before the half-hour mark.

Malaga had made several changes in its starting 11, incorporating Uruguay's Federico Ricca on defense, midfielder Adrian Gonzalez and Nigerian forward Brown Ideye, and the Madrid squad was without Cristiano Ronald, Gareth Bale, Varane, Marcelo and Modric but was able to count on Kovacic, Casemiro, Vallejo, Benzema and Asensio.