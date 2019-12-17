Real Madrid and Barcelona are to travel to the Camp Nou stadium together as security officials beef up their presence amid fears that pro-Catalan separatists would use the biggest game in the Spanish league to stage a protest.

El Clásico, one of the fiercest rivalries in the sporting world, was originally scheduled to take place in October but was postponed amid violent protests in Barcelona following the sentencing of nine Catalan separatist leaders of up to 13 years in jail for their role in a banned independence referendum. EFE-EPA