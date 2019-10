Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (R) in action against Club Brugge's Percy Tau during a UEFA Champions League Group A match at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Tuesday, Oct. 1. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's Casemiro (R in white) scores a goal against Club Brugge during a UEFA Champions League Group A match at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Tuesday, Oct. 1. EFE-EPA/JuanJo Martin

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos (No. 4 in white) scores against Club Brugge during a Champions League Group A match at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Tuesday, Oct. 1. EFE-EPA/Juanjo Martín

Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against Real Madrid during a UEFA Champions League Group A match at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Tuesday, Oct. 1. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid were hard pressed here Tuesday to salvage a 2-2 draw with Club Brugge on Matchday 2 of the 2019-2020 Champions League.

The hosts had to come back from a 2-0 deficit to earn their first point of the campaign and are currently fourth in Group A, while Brugge are second with 2 points.