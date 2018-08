Juventus defender Joao Cancelo (C) drives between Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos (L) and Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal (R) during the first half of the International Champions Cup soccer match between Real Madrid and Juventus at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, USA, 04 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Read Madrid forward Vinicius Junior (C) drives through Juventus players during the second half of the International Champions Cup soccer match between Real Madrid and Juventus at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, USA, 04 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio (C) scores a goal against Juventus during the second half of the International Champions Cup soccer match between Real Madrid and Juventus at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, USA, 04 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez (C-L) congratulates Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio (C-R) after Asensio scored a goal against Juventus during the second half of the International Champions Cup soccer match between Real Madrid and Juventus at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, USA, 04 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

After a slow first half, Real Madrid had to resort to the boldness of two of their young stars, Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio, to win against Juventus Saturday, in a match that could not have started worse after an early own goal by Dani Carvajal.

After Carvajal's own goal, Madrid's new leader, Gareth Bale, managed a draw just minutes before halftime and young Brazilian winger Asensio, with two goals, finished the job in the second half which was clearly dominated by Real.