Liverpool's Sadio Mane (L) battles Casemiro of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League final at Stade de France in Paris on 28 May 2022. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp (C) congratulates Real Madrid players after their victory against his team in the UEFA Champions League final at Stade de France in Paris on 28 May 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr (L) beats Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson during the UEFA Champions League final at Stade de France in Paris on 28 May 2022. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois makes a save against Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League final at Stade de France in Paris on 28 May 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti celebrates his team's victory over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final at Stade de France in Paris on 28 May 2022. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts after the Reds' loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final at Stade de France in Paris on 28 May 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema is congratulated by Spain's King Felipe VI after the Blancos defeated Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final at Stade de France in Paris on 28 May 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Real Madrid celebrate with the trophy after beating Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final at Stade de France in Paris on 28 May 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was the man of the match in Saturday's Champions League final, making nine saves in a 1-0 victory over Liverpool that saw the Blancos hoist the trophy for a record-extending 14th time.

The LaLiga winners, who got past Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City to reach the final, have won Europe's elite club competition twice as many times as the next best team, AC Milan.