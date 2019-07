Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane offers a press conference after a match against Arsenal FC of the International Champions Cup at FedEx Field in Washington, DC, USA, July 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/TASOS KATOPIDIS

Real Madrid defender Marcelo (L) and Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson (R) fight for the ball during a match of the International Champions Cup at FedEx Field in Washington, DC, USA, July 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/TASOS KATOPIDIS

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale during a match of the International Champions Cup at FedEx Field in Washington, DC, USA, July 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/TASOS KATOPIDIS

Spanish soccer giant Real Madrid fought back from two goals down to draw a match against England's Arsenal before going on to win 3-2 in the penalty shootout in the pre-season International Champions Cup on Tuesday.

The match was played at the FedExField stadium in Landover, in the United States state of Maryland, and watched by 52,286 people from the stands.