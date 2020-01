Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during the Spanish Super Cup final between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 12, 2020. EPA-EFE/ALI ALQARNI

Real Madrid's Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde (C) celebrates with the MVP trophy after winning the Spanish Super Cup final against Atletico Madrid at King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 12, 2020. EPA-EFE/JuanJo Martin

Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid on penalties Sunday in the Spanish Super Cup final played in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"We came to get this trophy. We really had to work. It was a great final. You had a rival that played very well and it's another trophy. We have to congratulate all the players, including the ones who did not play but were at the training sessions. We believed in victory until the end," Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said.