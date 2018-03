Real Madrid's players celebrate the team's win against Getafe at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, March 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos (R) and Getafe's Damian Suarez (L) in action during a La Liga match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, March 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo during a match against Getafe at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, March 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid beat Getafe 3-1 ahead of next Tuesday's match against Paris Saint Germain in Parc des Princes stadium, in which Cristiano Ronaldo will be at his best after scoring two goals during Saturday's La Liga match.

This win comes after Zidane's men suffered a shock defeat by Espanyol on Tuesday.