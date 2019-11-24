Real Madrid defeated Real Sociedad in a La Liga match that saw Croatian midfielder Luka Modric shine with two assists and a goal while the home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium punished Welsh winger Gareth Bale for his recent off-field attitude.
The team from the Spanish capital had to overcome an early deficit as the Basque rivals pounced upon a terrible backpass by Sergio Ramos to Thibaut Courtois, whose streak of 535 minutes without receiving a goal came to an end in the game's 1st minute as Willian José rounded the Belgian goalie and snuck the ball in past the line. EFE-EPA