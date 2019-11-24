Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric celebrates after scoring the third goal in the match against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/BALLESTEROS

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the third goal in the match against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale prepares to enter the field in the match against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/BALLESTEROS

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric strikes the ball in the match against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid defeated Real Sociedad in a La Liga match that saw Croatian midfielder Luka Modric shine with two assists and a goal while the home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium punished Welsh winger Gareth Bale for his recent off-field attitude.

The team from the Spanish capital had to overcome an early deficit as the Basque rivals pounced upon a terrible backpass by Sergio Ramos to Thibaut Courtois, whose streak of 535 minutes without receiving a goal came to an end in the game's 1st minute as Willian José rounded the Belgian goalie and snuck the ball in past the line. EFE-EPA