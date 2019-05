Real Madrid's Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas in action during their Spanish LaLiga soccer match against Real Betis at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid's Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas in action during their Spanish LaLiga soccer match against Real Betis at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid fans bade farewell to goalkeeper Keylor Navas just before the side's final La Liga game of the season against Real Betis on Sunday.

Supporters chanted the goalkeeper's name at Madrid's home pitch Santiago Bernabeu and gave Navas a standing ovation during what could be his last game with the Spanish side, while he knelt prayer-like and pointed to the sky.