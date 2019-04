(L-R) Real Madrid's players Luka Modric, Marcelo Vieira, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Raphael Varane and Luca Zidane take part in a team's training session at Valdebebas sport complex, in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paco Campos

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Sunday remained hopeful that Brazil forward Vinicius Jr. will be fit before the end of the 2018-19 season.

Vinicius tore ligaments in his right leg during Madrid's 4-1 defeat to Ajax in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 held on Mar. 5.