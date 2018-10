Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal during the UEFA Champions League semi final, first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS BARTH

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal was unlikely to take part in an upcoming La Liga clash against Alaves, after the Spanish club confirmed Thursday his muscule injury.

Carvajal sustained his injury during the 1-0 Champions League defeat against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday.