Real Madrid Brazilian midfielder Casemiro on Friday began to work out on the pitch as he continues to recover from a sprained ankle that has kept him on the sidelines for nearly a month, the La Liga club announced.

Having hurt his ankle in Real Madrid's 4-2 La Liga win over Celta Vigo on Nov. 11, Casemiro seems likely to recover in time for Los Blancos' final matches of the year, including the FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled for Dec. 12-22 in the United Arab Emirates.