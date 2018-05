Real Madrid's players celebrate at Santiago Benabeu stadium at UEFA Champions League title in Madrid, Spain, 27 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Villar

Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane and his players celebrate at Santiago Bernabeu stadium at UEFA Champions League title in Madrid, Spain, 27 May 2018. Real Madrid defeated 3-1 Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final at the NSC Olympic stadium in Kiev on 26 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Villar

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos (C) aboard an open bus celebrate with the team winning the UEFA Champions League title in Madrid, Spain, 27 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and Sergio Ramos (L) aboard an open bus celebrate with the team winning the UEFA Champions League title in Madrid, Spain, 27 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

Real Madrid's players celebrate at Santiago Benabeu stadium at UEFA Champions League title in Madrid, Spain, 27 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Villar

Real Madrid's players on Sunday celebrated their 13th UEFA Champions League title with thousands of their fans at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium, after on Saturday the Spanish soccer club crushed Liverpool 3-1 in the Champions League final in Kiev.

Together with Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League victory, the Bernabeu stadium was also chosen to celebrate Real Madrid Basketball team's 10th EuroLeague champion title, after last week the team won against Fenerbahce Dogus Istanbul in Belgrade.