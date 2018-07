Real Madrid's new defender, Alvaro Odriozola (3-L), poses with club president Florentino Perez (C) and family members during his presentation at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's president, Florentino Perez, speaks during the presentation of new defender Alvaro Odriozola (not pictured) at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez said Wednesday that he expects to bolster the squad with strong new signings in the summer transfer window, while speaking at the presentation of new defender Alvaro Odriozola.

The Champions League title-holders are looking to rebuild after the departure of superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo and the retirement of head coach Zinedine Zidane, who was replaced by Julen Lopetegui last month.