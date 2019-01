Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez delivers a speech during the presentation of the book 'Real Madrid, the best of the world' by Spanish journalist and writer Antonio Papell at the Honor Gallery of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Spanish journalist and writer Antonio Papell (L) stands next to Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez during the presentation of his book 'Real Madrid, the best in the world' at the Honor Gallery of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez on Thursday stressed that the hunger for success is one of the distinguished characteristics of the Spanish giants.

Perez made these remarks at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium during the presentation of a book titled: "Real Madrid, the best in the world" by writer and journalist Antonio Papell.