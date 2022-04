Athletic Club striker Iñaki Williams (R) celebrates after converting a penalty against Atletico Madrid during a LaLiga match in Bilbao, Spain, on 30 April 2022. EFE/Luis Tejido

Athletic Club midfielder Iker Muniain (R) challenges Sime Vrsaljko of Atletico Madrid during the LaLiga match in Bilbao, Spain, on 30 April 2022. EFE/Miguel Toña

Athletic Club's Iñigo Martínez (R) battles Mario Hermoso of Atletico Madrid during the LaLiga match in Bilbao, Spain, on 30 April 2022. EFE/Miguel Toña

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos (L) vies for the ball with Espanyol defender Fernando Calero (R) during the LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 30 April 2022. EFE/Chema Moya

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio (L) scores against Espanyol during the LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 30 April 2022. EFE/Chema Moya

Real Madrid's Rodrygo (in white) blows past Espanyol's Yangel Herrera (C) and Oscar Melendo during the LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 30 April 2022. EFE/MARISCAL

Real Madrid players celebrate their 35th LaLiga title after defeating Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 30 April 2022. EFE/Chema Moya

Real Madrid thrashed Espanyol 4-0 Saturday to win their 35th LaLiga title on the same day that 2020-2021 champions Atletico Madrid saw their grip on fourth place slip with a defeat to Athletic Club.

The Blancos, who could have clinched with a draw, moved up to 81 points, 15 more than Sevilla with just four games left for both teams. Espanyol are 13th with 39 points.