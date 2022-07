The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, attending a team training session at the facilities of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), in Los Angeles (United States). EFE/ Javier Rojas

Real Madrid closed its transfer market for the new season on Friday, relying on the team’s solidarity that triumphed last season and on new arrivals such as Frenchman Aurélien Tchouaméni and Germany’s Antonio Rüdiger.