Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari on Friday declined to discuss the situation of Spanish midfielder Isco Alarcon ahead of Los Blancos upcoming La Liga match against Valencia.

During a press conference on the eve of Saturday's game, Solari was asked four times about Isco who was not included in the squad during the team's 2-0 win over Roma in Group G of the UEFA Champions League, downplaying rumors that Isco's time with Los Blancos may be at an end.