Real Madrid Argentine coach Santiago Solari on Saturday said Spain midfielder Fransico Alarcon, best known as Isco, is wise enough to figure out on his own how to deal with his current situation.

Isco has, apparently, fallen out of favor with Solari as he took part in just five league games since recovering from surgery to his appendix late 2018, and he has yet to play an entire 90 minutes under the Argentine coach, which triggered rumors about his future at Madrid.