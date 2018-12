Real Madrid's head coach, Santiago Solari, leads a training session at the sport complex in Valdebebas, outside Madrid, Spain, Dec. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Real Madrid's head coach, Santiago Solari, attends a press conference at the sport complex in Valdebebas, outside Madrid, Spain, Dec. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari on Saturday defended Welsh forward Gareth Bale, recalling the latter's recent goal with his side against Roma in the UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Speaking at a press conference prior to Sunday's La Liga match against Huesca, Solari stressed that Bale has shown his commitment and good performance in recent games and dismissed rumblings that he had sustained any injuries.