Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari on Friday said that his side intended to beat Los Blancos' next La Liga opponent Rayo Vallecano; also the Argentine head coach dismissed recent media allegations that his player Isco Alarcon had upset fans during Los Blancos recent match against CSKA Moscow.

Santiago Bernabeu fans booed Isco on Wednesday during Real Madrid's 3-0 UEFA Champions League defeat to CSKA after the star midfielder missed a chance for a goal upon which Isco seemed to be annoyed and yelled at the crowd.