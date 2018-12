Real Madrid's Argentinian head coach, Santiago Solari (top), observes his squad during a team's training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 05, 2018. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari on Wednesday defended the reduced playing time given to midfielder Isco Alarcon.

Isco has not been a starter in any match under Solari, whose side is set to host the third-tier Spanish club UD Melilla Thursday in the second leg of the Copa del Rey round of 32.