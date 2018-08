Real Madrid's head coach, Julen Lopetegui, leads a team's training session at the club's sport complex in Valdebebas, outside Madrid, Spain, Aug. 25, 2018, on the eve of their Spanish Primera Division league game against Girona. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Real Madrid's head coach, Julen Lopetegui, addresses a press conference after leading a team's training session at the club's sport complex in Valdebebas, outside Madrid, Spain, Aug. 25, 2018, on the eve of their Spanish Primera Division league soccer match against Girona. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui said Saturday that he was happy with his squad and with the style of play being developed in his debut season leading Los Blancos.

The Spanish coach spoke at a press conference ahead of Sunday's clash with Girona, and said he is looking to keep Madrid's momentum going after beating Getafe 2-0 last weekend in the season opener.