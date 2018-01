Real Madrid French head coach Zinedine Zidane leads a training session at Valdebebas Sport City facilities in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Real Madrid's French head coach Zinedine Zidane attends a press conference at Valdebebas Sport City facilities in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Wednesday that he still hopes to see his team win La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Frenchman commented at a press conference ahead of Thursday's Copa del Rey round-of-16 match between Real Madrid and Numancia.