Real Madrid's players Gareth Bale (L) and Karim Benzema perform with the ball during a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's head coach, Santiago Solari, offers a press conference following training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's interim coach, Santiago Solari, on Saturday praised Welsh forward Gareth Bale while calling for patience with Spanish midfielder Isco Alarcon, who has yet to regain top level following his appendix surgery.

After taking the helm of the Spanish squad replacing fired Julen Lopetegui, Solari changed Bale's position from the right to the left wing, the former Tottenham Hotspur player's favorite spot.