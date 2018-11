Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of McLaren walks through the paddock of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix 2018 at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Real Madrid's head coach Santiago Solari attends a press conference following a training session of the team at the Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's Argentine coach Santiago Solari on Friday praised Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso, who is to retire from F1 after the upcoming season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

During a press conference ahead of the Eibar-Real Madrid La Liga match, Solari said two-time F1 champion Alonso was a legendary member of the Spanish sports elite, akin to tennis great Rafael Nadal and Basketball superstar Pau Gasol.