Real Madrid's goalkeepers Keylor Navas (L) and Thibaud Courtois take part in a team's training session at the club's sport complex in Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain, Aug. 25, 2018, on the eve of their La Liga game against Girona. EPA-EFE FILE/CHEMA MOYA

Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari paid tribute Friday to his Costa Rican goal keeper Keylor Navas, who lost his starting role after the arrival of Belgian net-minder Thibaut Courtois over the summer.

Solari stressed at a press conference on the eve of Real Madrid's final La Liga match of the year that while he respects Navas, choosing the starting players list is the hardest job of a head coach.