Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr in action during the second leg of the Spain's King Cup semifinal match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's Argentine head coach Santiago Solari on Friday defended Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior against criticism over the player's lack of goal scoring.

The 18-year-old Vinicius Jr has played well recently, so well in fact that his national team has called the young player up to compete against Panama on Mar. 23 and the Czech Republic on Mar. 26 in place of Neymar, yet despite the forward's talents he has failed to do the most important thing any player can do; score goals.