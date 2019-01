Real Madrid's head coach on Saturday praised young Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr as the talented youth has become a key player for the Spanish team in recent matches.

The 18-year-old Vinicius, who started the season with Madrid's B-team, has been included in the starting XI in the last nine matches in a row, putting in outstanding performances and becoming both a reference for his team's attack and a headache for rival defenses at the same time.