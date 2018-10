Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui said Monday it was his solely his decision to drop Spanish defender Sergio Ramos from the UEFA Champions League clash with CSKA Moscow, adding that the defender's hamstring muscles would benefit from the rest.

Alongside Ramos, Welsh forward Gareth Bale and Brazilian defender Marcelo were excluded from the squad due to muscle discomfort, while Spanish midfielder Isco Alarcon was stuck in Madrid after undergoing surgery for appendicitis.