Real Madrid's head coach Santiago Solari speaks during a press conference at the club's sport complex in Valdebebas, outside Madrid, Spain, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari Tuesday said that defender Marcelo was taking his time to come back.

The Argentine head coach explained that the Brazilian international wants to improve his health in order to avoid a recurrence of a right leg muscle injury which has plagued the player at different times in 2018.