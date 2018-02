Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane on Monday said it gave him no satisfaction to see an injury take down Paris Saint Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar ahead of the two clubs' clash in the second leg of UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Neymar was forced to leave the field on a stretcher after apparently twisting his ankle on Sunday during PSG's 3-0 league win over Marseille, which cast doubt on whether the Brazilian star would take the field against Real Madrid on Mar. 6.