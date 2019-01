Real Madrid's Argentinian head coach, Santiago Solari, during a press conference held after a team's training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's head coach Santiago Solari said Wednesday that the application of Video Assistant Referee technology in La Liga has become confusing.

Though he did not directly discuss the controversial Luis Suarez goal which helped push Barcelona past Leganes on Sunday, clearly the firestorm lit following the 3-1 Barça victory influenced much of Solari's comments on VAR.