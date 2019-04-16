Real Madrid basketball team coach Pablo Laso on Tuesday said that he would sign Nick Calathes of Panathinaikos if Calathes scored for 50 points, 25 assists and 25 rebounds in their upcoming quarterfinal of the Euroleague.

"I will sign him. Although if he makes those numbers, it will be difficult to win," Laso said. "Talking about a player is absurd, Calathes is one of the best players in Europe but in the end, this is Real Madrid-Panathinaikos and it is ridiculous to think about players over teams," the coach stressed. Following Madrid's training session at Valdebebas Sports City ahead of Wednesday's clash, Laso discussed "one of the most difficult moments of the season."