Real Madrid's head coach, Julen Lopetegui (L), chats with his assistants as he leads a team's training session at the club's sport complex in Valdebebas, outside Madrid, Spain, Aug. 25, 2018, on the eve of their Spanish Primera Division league game against Girona. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Real Madrid's players Vinicius Junior (L), Luka Modric (2-L) and Gareth Bale (2-R) take part in a team's training session at the club's sport complex in Valdebebas, outside Madrid, Spain, Aug. 25, 2018, on the eve of their Spanish Primera Division league game against Girona. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Real Madrid's head coach, Julen Lopetegui, addresses a press conference after leading a team's training session at the club's sport complex in Valdebebas, outside Madrid, Spain, Aug. 25, 2018, on the eve of their Spanish Primera Division league game against Girona. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui said Saturday that the young, recently-signed Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior would train with Los Blancos' first team but play with second side Castilla, following media speculation about a possible loan.

The coach said Vinicius, 18, could be called up at any time during the season, after having joined Madrid over the summer from Brazilian club Flamengo.