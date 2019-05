Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane on Saturday called on his players to show commitment during the remaining three La Liga games and said although changes would be made for the next season most of the current squad will continue at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The French coach, who seemed more relaxed than at the previous press conference following the club's defeat to Rayo Vallecano, asked his players to take the three games, starting with Sunday’s match against Villarreal, more seriously.