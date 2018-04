Real Madrid's French head coach Zinedine Zidane (back L) leads his team's training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, on April 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane, named his squad for Saturday's La Liga clash against Leganes, for which he has decided to give Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo a chance to rest before the coming week's return leg Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid will miss the efforts of Nacho Fernandez, who is in the final stages of his recovery from a muscle injury.