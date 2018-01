Zinedine Zidane holds a press conference following a training session of the team at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 23, 2018. -EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Zinedine Zidane takes part in a training session of the team at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane, on Tuesday warned that Leganes was a tough side and did its best until the end of matches.

The French coach made his remarks at a press conference on the eve of the second leg of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals match against Leganes.