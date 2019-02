Real Madrid head coach Santiago Solari on Saturday refused to accept that Spain defender Sergio Ramos had deliberately gone out to get booked with a yellow card during his team's 2-1 away win against Ajax in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Media had cited Ramos as confirming that he got himself booked intentionally so as to serve a one-match ban in the second leg of the last-16 thereby making himself available for following matches.